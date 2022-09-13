AmSurg generates $55M in Q2 & 4 more updates

ASC chain AmSurg, subsidiary of physician staffing firm Envision Healthcare, generated roughly $55 million in earnings in the second quarter of this year.

Here are four more updates from AmSurg in the last year:

1. While AmSurg saw second quarter gains, Envision reported a loss of $26 million for the quarter, down from a $221 million gain in the second quarter of 2021, sources told Bloomberg.

1. Envision accused UnitedHealth Group in a lawsuit of forcing providers to take drastically reduced reimbursement rates during contract negotiations or forcing them out of the network. Then, according to the suit, United allegedly pays providers for out-of-network care at rates lower than the company offered for in-network providers.

3. Envision Healthcare moved AmSurg, which made up around half of the physician staffing firm's earnings last year, to a new affiliate. Envision inked a deal led by investment firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Angelo Gordon & Co. to move about $2.5 billion in collateral away from existing lenders so it could borrow up to $1.3 billion in first-lien loans and $1.3 billion in second-lien loans as part of a plan to repurchase existing debt.

4. AmSurg's ASCs performed more than 900,000 colonoscopies, 180,000 cataract surgeries and 95,000 orthopedic surgeries in 2021.