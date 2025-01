AMSURG has acquired a majority ownership interest in Texarkana (Texas) Surgery Center.

The outpatient surgery center is located on the border of Texas and Arkansas, according to a Jan. 23 press release.

Texarkana Surgery Center provides procedures in ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, gynecology and general surgery. The 17,000-square-foot facility includes four operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

AMSURG has a network of more than 250 ASCs across the country.