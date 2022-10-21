America's 10 best ASCs in 2022, per Newsweek 

Cedars-Sinai's 90210 Surgery Medical Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., was named the top ASC in the country by Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The rankings are based on recommendations by medical professionals and an analysis of the ASCs' performance data. Click here to read the full methodology.
Here are the 10 best ASCs of 2022:
- Cedars-Sinai, 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.)
- Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City)
- SCA Health, Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel, N.J.)
- Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)
- The University of Kansas Health System, KU MedWest Ambulatory Surgery Center (Shawnee)
- The University of Kansas Health System, Ambulatory Surgery Center at Indian Creek Campus (Overland Park)
- Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)
- Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.)
- University of Maryland Medical Center, Ambulatory Surgery Center (Columbia)
- Allegheny Health Network, Monroeville Surgery Center (Monroeville, Pa.)