A flurry of HCA moves in 2024

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has inked three major hospital deals and opened two ASCs so far this year.

Here are five major moves from HCA Healthcare to note since Jan. 1:

1. HCA Surgery Ventures and 20 physician partners opened a five-operating-room ASC in Kansas City, Mo. The 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center includes two procedure rooms for orthopedics, gastroenterology and multispecialty care.

2. A subsidiary of HCA entered into an agreement with Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center, a 330-bed regional health system, on July 1. The health systems are prepared for the regulatory process to proceed over the coming months and did not specify a tentative date for finalizing the deal.

3. HCA Healthcare's Far West division finalized the sale of a 260-bed West Hills Hospital and Medical Center to Los Angeles-based UCLA Health on March 29. As part of the deal, the Los Angeles hospital will get a new name: UCLA West Valley Medical Center.

4. HCA subsidiary Medical City Healthcare in Dallas completed its purchase of Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) from Sunland Medical Foundation on Feb. 1. The bond-financed hospital, located in a northeastern suburb of Dallas, opened in 2021 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2023.

5. HCA Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, announced the opening of Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif. The 24,000-square-foot center includes six operating and two procedure rooms.