A medical office building in Upper Macungie Township, Pa., was sold for $69.58 million, The Morning Call reported March 1.

The 225,102-square-foot property, Integrated Health Campus, was purchased by HPIII Lehigh Valley IHC.

The building houses OAA Orthopaedic Specialists, Surgery Center of Allentown and Lehigh Valley Health Network Imaging Services.

The deal closed Dec. 16.