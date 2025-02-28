5 year growth of the 5 biggest ASC companies

The ASC industry has seen significant shifts over the past five years, with ASC giants like United Surgical Partners International nearly doubling its portfolio since 2019.
Here's the growth of the five biggest ASC companies for the last five years:
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
USPI
|
264
|
310
|
430
|
440
|
476
|
520
|
SCA Health
|
186
|
230
|
250
|
320
|
320
|
320
|
AmSurg
|
258
|
250
|
250
|
250
|
250
|
350
|
HCA
|
125
|
120
|
145
|
150
|
150
|
150
|
Surgery Partners
|
110
|
110
|
133
|
145
|
137
|
132