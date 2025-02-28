ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

5 year growth of the 5 biggest ASC companies

Patsy Newitt -  

The ASC industry has seen significant shifts over the past five years, with ASC giants like United Surgical Partners International nearly doubling its portfolio since 2019. 

Here's the growth of the five biggest ASC companies for the last five years:

 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

USPI

264

310

430

440

476

520

SCA Health

186

230

250

320

320

320

AmSurg

258

250

250

250

250

350

HCA

125

120

145

150

150

150

Surgery Partners 

110

110

133

145

137

132

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars