5 numbers on ASC consolidation

Nearly 2,000 ASCs are now partnered with a national operator — indicative of a shifting ownership landscape in the outpatient space.

Here are five numbers on how consolidation is affecting ASCs in 2024:

60%: The percentage of health systems that would consider a joint venture partnership with ASCs in 2024, according to a January VMG Health survey of healthcare executives.

54%: The percent increase in the number of physicians that are employed by hospitals, health systems and other corporate entities in 2024 compared to that of 2012, according to research commissioned by the Physician Advocacy Institute.

1,941: The number of ASCs under partnership by a national operator in 2023 — up from approximately 1,339 centers in 2011.

46%: The percent increase in the number of physician practices that are owned by hospitals, health systems and other corporate entities in 2024 compared to that of 2012, according to the Physician Advocacy Institute data.

63%: The percentage of physician transactions that were attributable to a PE firm or their portfolio companies in 2023, according to VMG Health's 2024 Healthcare M&A Report.