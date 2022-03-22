5 largest ASC companies: 11-year growth breakdown

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development and Surgery Partners are ASC-exclusive companies with the most centers.

Here is the breakdown of centers affiliated with the five largest ASC chains:

1. USPI (Dallas):

2011: 204

2015: 249

2019: 264

2020: 310

2022: 440

2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):

2011: 223

2015: 257

2019: 258

2020: 250

2022: 260

3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.):

2011: 145

2015: 185

2019: 186

2020: 230

2022: 260

4. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.):

2011: 56

2015: 130

2019: 200

2020: 155

2022: 234 (centers developed)

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):

2011: 11

2015: 96

2019: 119

2020: 180

2022: 126