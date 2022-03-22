5 largest ASC companies: 11-year growth breakdown

- Small
United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development and Surgery Partners are ASC-exclusive companies with the most centers.
Here is the breakdown of centers affiliated with the five largest ASC chains:
1. USPI (Dallas):
2011: 204
2015: 249
2019: 264
2020: 310
2022: 440
2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):
2011: 223
2015: 257
2019: 258
2020: 250
2022: 260
3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.):
2011: 145
2015: 185
2019: 186
2020: 230
2022: 260
4. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.):
2011: 56
2015: 130
2019: 200
2020: 155
2022: 234 (centers developed)
5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):
2011: 11
2015: 96
2019: 119
2020: 180
2022: 126