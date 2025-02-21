5 huge hospital, health system deals in 30 days

ASCs are closely monitoring the acceleration of hospital consolidation in various markets.

Here are five major hospital and health system deals Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. Houston Healthcare to join Emory Healthcare

The boards of Warner Robbins and Perry, Ga.-based Houston Healthcare and Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare have approved Houston Healthcare’s integration into Emory. The organizations have been working on the deal since August 2024, when they signed a nonbinding letter of intent. A definitive agreement outlining the merger’s specifics has now been finalized.

2. Union Health resubmits application to acquireTerre Haute Regional Hospital

Terre Haute, Ind.-based Union Health has submitted a new Certificate of Public Advantage application to acquire Terre Haute Regional Hospital, a 278-bed facility operated by HCA Healthcare.

The move follows Union Health’s withdrawal of its initial COPA application in November 2024 — just nine days before Indiana’s final decision on the deal. The previous application, submitted in September 2023, faced significant community backlash and federal scrutiny over antitrust concerns. The Federal Trade Commission had advised against the acquisition, warning that it could lead to higher costs, poorer healthcare outcomes, and slower wage growth for hospital employees

3. Memorial Health System acquires Merit Health Biloxi

Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System completed its acquisition of Merit Health Biloxi from Community Health Systems on Jan. 31. This transaction is part of CHS’ $1 billion divestiture plan.

Memorial Health had previously collaborated with the 153-bed hospital in several specialties, including oncology, neurology, neuro-interventional radiology, radiology, infectious disease, and cardiology.

4. HCA Healthcare completes acquisition of Catholic Medical Center

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare purchase of Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center is complete. The facility will officially join HCA, effective midnight, Feb. 1. Discussions between HCA and CMC began in September 2023, leading to an asset purchase agreement in July 2024. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office conducted a regulatory review of the $110 million acquisition, extending its review period until Jan. 9 before granting approval on Jan. 6.

5. Prospect Medical Holdings to sell Crozer Health

Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, a private equity-backed company that recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, intends to sell Crozer Health to a not-for-profit consortium of healthcare operators. Prospect will seek federal bankruptcy court approval Feb. 6 for the proposed sale of Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health, which includes all of its operating assets — hospitals, ASCs, clinics and physician offices.