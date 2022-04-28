$45M in recent ASC, medical office building sales: 4 deals to know

Here are four recent ASC and medical office building sales from the last two weeks that totaled nearly $45 million:

1. Newmark sold the Cypress Surgery Center in Wichita, Kan., for $15.3 million. The 33,620-square-foot center is 100 percent leased to Surgery Partners and a group of 137 local physicians.

2. A medical office building in Vero Beach, Fla., was sold for $3.6 million.The sale of the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building was completed by Coldwell Banker Commercial.

3. Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors purchased a medical office building in Winston-Salem, N.C., for $8.15 million. The 20,000-square-foot building was sold by an El Segundo, Calif.-based LLC.

4. Real estate company Meridian sold a medical office building in Phoenix for $17.9 million. The 53,000-square-foot building is 90 percent leased to 12 tenants, including DaVita Dialysis.