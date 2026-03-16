The 9 states taking on facility fees—and what happens next

Facility fees have become a controversial component of the reimbursement structure for ASCs as some advocates say they disincentivize patients from utilizing lower cost settings for surgical procedures.

“I call it a double whammy,” Kara Newbury, chief advocacy officer for the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, told Becker’s in reference to a Medicare policy affecting coinsurance payments for certain outpatient procedures. For many CPT codes, Medicare beneficiaries are responsible for paying 20% of the procedure costs — but this responsibility is capped in the hospital setting. The cap for 2026 is $1,736 — but unlike ASCs, hospitals are “made whole” by the Medicare program after the patient cap is met

This policy amounts to a “double whammy” for ASCs because not only are procedures pushed towards more expensive inpatient care facilities, but those facilities are then compensated by Medicare rather than the patient.

ASCs are likely to see this policy affect higher-cost procedures, particularly in cardiology, orthopedics and those involving devices or implants, she added. For example, according to CMS’ procedure price lookup tool, a total knee replacement costs $10,552 in the ASC, compared with $14,275 in the HOPD. Despite the lower overall cost, patients pay $142 more in ASCs due to the lack of a coinsurance cap.

The controversy surrounding facility fees has made its way into state legislatures.

In North Carolina there is an ongoing dispute between hospital and health plan leaders over the use of facility fees in outpatient billing. Last year, the Senate passed a bill that would restrict facility fees to only being charged when patients are treated at hospitals, facilities with emergency departments or ASCs. Hospitals would no longer be able to add a facility fee to bills from a clinic or physician’s office under the proposal. But the bill has yet to move forward in the legislative process.

According to research published by Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms, there are currently nine states that prevent providers from charging outpatient facility fees for specified procedures and care settings.

Here’s a breakdown of what those state policies look like: