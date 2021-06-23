$3M Wisconsin ASC, medical office building sells, looking for tenants

An ASC and medical office building in Wauwatosa, Wis., was sold for $3 million, Milwaukee Business Journal reported June 22.

The 14,000-square-foot building formerly housed a Milwaukee-based Medical College of Wisconsin pain management center.

Half of the building is set up for surgical recovery and support, the other half for clinical space.

The purchaser, Milwaukee-based real estate company Wangard Partners, is looking for new tenants to lease the ASC and office space. The Medical College leases the building into 2022, but the contract can be terminated if a new company moves into the building.