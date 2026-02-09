3 recent joint ventures to know 

Joint ventures between health systems, hospitals, independent ASCs, surgeons and other third party groups have become the new face of mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

Here are three recent joint venture deals in the ASC industry:

1. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Clemson (S.C.) University have partnered to develop a 90,000-square-foot medical facility that will include an ASC.

2.Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health finalized a joint venture to operate a health plan and outpatient care delivery system in northern Nevada. The organizations plan to open two new medical facilities in 2026, followed by Kaiser Permanente-owned retail pharmacies and expanded digital health services in 2027

3. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida, starting with a radiation oncology center that is set to open in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., later this year.