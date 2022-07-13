2 physician practices acquired by independent services organization

Armani Washington -  

Independent physician services company Versant Diagnostics has acquired Elgin (Ill.) Laboratory Physicians and Pathology Consultants of Chicago, Daily Herald reported July 11. 

Versant Diagnostics announced a $100 million funded strategy to expand services to medical providers earlier in the year. The strategy includes purchasing pathology groups and converting them to digital, while maintaining the original physician leadership of the acquired practices. 

Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast