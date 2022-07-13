2 physician practices acquired by independent services organization

Independent physician services company Versant Diagnostics has acquired Elgin (Ill.) Laboratory Physicians and Pathology Consultants of Chicago, Daily Herald reported July 11.

Versant Diagnostics announced a $100 million funded strategy to expand services to medical providers earlier in the year. The strategy includes purchasing pathology groups and converting them to digital, while maintaining the original physician leadership of the acquired practices.

Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.