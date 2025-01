Investor firm Bain Capital and real estate operator Evergreen Medical Properties have acquired a 122,000-square-foot outpatient facility in Washington, D.C.

This is the first entrance into the D.C. market for the joint venture, according to a Jan. 21 press release sent to Becker's.

The property, which was newly renovated in 2024, is 83% leased. The joint venture currently has 34 facilities totaling 1.5 million square feet, with plans to continue expanding in the outpatient space.