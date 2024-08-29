1 month, 5 ASC deals

Here are five deals in the last 30 days involving ASCs, as reported by Becker's since July 30:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC management company SurgNet Health Partners acquired Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Endoscopy Center.

2. Midland-based MyMichigan Health finalized the acquisition of several Michigan-based Ascension facilities, including ASCs in Saginaw and Tawas.

3. An outpatient surgery facility affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Health in Gardendale, Ala., sold for $6.81 million to an investment firm.

4. Nashville-based ASC management company AMSURG acquired ownership interest in Salem, Ore.-based River Road Surgery Center.

5. Investment firm Värde Partners and medical office real estate investment firm Unity Medical Properties partnered to acquire the Laser and Surgery Center of the Palm Beaches located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.