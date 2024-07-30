ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

2 property groups team up to buy Florida surgery center for $14.5M

Investment firm Värde Partners and medical office real estate investment firm Unity Medical Properties have partnered to acquire a surgery center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for $14.5 million, according to a July 29 report from The Real Deal.

The single-story Laser and Surgery Center of the Palm Beaches building was sold by an affiliate of Denver-based Healthpeak Properties, who bought the property for $14 million in 2015.

The sale was one of the smaller South Florida medical office deals in recent months, according to the report. 

