How the pandemic changed infection control in ASCs — 6 insights

The Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society asked the ASC community to share challenges they've faced — and changes they've embraced — since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Three pros they shared:

1. Improved infection control throughout the facility, specifically with providers

2. Extra effort in screening, sanitizing and adherence to guidelines

3. Better understanding of appropriate donning and doffing of personal protective equipment

Three cons:

1. Society's fatigue with masks and social distancing

2. Some public pushback about COVID-19-related guidelines

3. PPE shortages

