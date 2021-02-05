Here are the ASCs that won a 2020 APEX Quality Award

SPH Analytics' APEX Quality Award is given to centers that demonstrate the highest levels of excellence. More than 60 ASCs received the award for 2020.

Here are the centers in alphabetical order:

1. Abilene (Texas) Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery



2. Katy, Texas-based Advanced Cardiovascular and Surgery Center at Houston Methodist West



3. Alexandria (Va.) Heart & Vascular Surgery Center



4. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Mesa (Ariz.) Baseline Clinic



5. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Show Low (Ariz.) Clinic



6. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Show Low (Ariz.) East



7. Beaumont (Texas) ASC



8. Beaumont (Texas) Heart & Vascular Center



9. Cardiac Surgery Center of Phoenix



10. Phoenix-based CCRE-Center for Cardiovascular Research & Education



11. Westminster, Md.-based Carroll County Eye Surgery Center



12. Nashville, Tenn.-based Centennial Surgery Center



13. San Antonio-based Christus Surgery Center-Stone Oak



14. Columbia, Mo.-based CSA Surgical Center



15. Hagerstown, Md.-based Cumberland Valley Surgery Center



16. Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based Endoscopy Center of Niagara



17. Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica (Calif.)



18. Leawood, Kan.-based EPIC Surgery Center



19. Eyecare Medical Group - Ambulatory Surgery Center



20. Orange Park, Fla.-based Fleming Island Surgery Center



21. Port Arthur, Texas-based Gulf Coast Cath Lab



22. Biloxi, Miss.-based Gulf Coast Outpatient Surgery Center



23. Huntingdon Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center



24. Jefferson Surgery Center-Cherry Hill (N.J.)



25. Laredo (Texas) Digestive Health Center



26. Garden City, N.Y.-based Long Island Center for Digestive Health



27. Saginaw, Mich.-based Mackinaw Surgery Center

28. Medfinity Health Plano (Texas) Surgery Center



29. Rockville, Md.-based Montgomery Surgery Center



30. Mooresville (Ind.) Endoscopy Center, LLC



31. Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital



32. Morton Grove, Ill.-based Orthopedic and Sports Surgery Center



33. Hilton Head Island, S.C.-based Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head



34. Philadelphia-based PGC Endoscopy Center for Excellence



35. Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center New Braunfels (Texas)



36. Physicians Surgery Center of Chattanooga (Tenn.)



37. Physicians' Surgery Center Lancaster (Pa.) General Health



38. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Piedmont Outpatient Surgery Center



39. Westerville, Ohio-based Polaris Surgery Center



40. Media, Pa.-based Riddle Surgical Center



41. Ellicott City, Md.-based Snowden River Surgery Center



42. Hollywood, Fla.-based South Broward Endoscopy Center



43. Alamogordo-based Southern New Mexico Surgery Center



44. Southwest Lincoln (Neb.) Surgery Center



45. Surgery Center at Hamilton (N.J.)



46. Surgery Center of Mount Dora (Fla.)



47. Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.)



48. SurgiCare of Ridgewood (N.J.)



49. Fort Worth-based Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance



50. Munster, Ind.-based The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery



51. Columbus, Ohio-based The Hand Center



52. Maywood, Ill.-based The Heart and Vascular Surgery Center



53. The Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group



54. Crestview Hills, Ky.-based Tri-State Gastroenterology Associates



55. Tyler (Texas) Cardiac & Endovascular Surgery Center



56. Houston, Texas-based UHCO Surgery Center



57. Troy, Mich-based UnaSource Surgery Center



58. Moorestown, N.J.-based Vantage Surgery Center



59. Waco (Texas) ASC



60. New York City-based West Side GI



61. Rochester, N.Y.-based Westfall Surgery Center



62. Wichita Falls (Texas) Endoscopy Center

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.