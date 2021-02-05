Here are the ASCs that won a 2020 APEX Quality Award

SPH Analytics' APEX Quality Award is given to centers that demonstrate the highest levels of excellence. More than 60 ASCs received the award for 2020.

Here are the centers in alphabetical order: 

1. Abilene (Texas) Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery

2. Katy, Texas-based Advanced Cardiovascular and Surgery Center at Houston Methodist West

3. Alexandria (Va.) Heart & Vascular Surgery Center

4. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Mesa (Ariz.) Baseline Clinic

5. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Show Low (Ariz.) Clinic

6. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Show Low (Ariz.) East

7. Beaumont (Texas) ASC

8. Beaumont (Texas) Heart & Vascular Center

9. Cardiac Surgery Center of Phoenix

10. Phoenix-based CCRE-Center for Cardiovascular Research & Education

11. Westminster, Md.-based Carroll County Eye Surgery Center

12. Nashville, Tenn.-based Centennial Surgery Center

13. San Antonio-based Christus Surgery Center-Stone Oak

14. Columbia, Mo.-based CSA Surgical Center

15. Hagerstown, Md.-based Cumberland Valley Surgery Center

16. Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based Endoscopy Center of Niagara

17. Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica (Calif.)

18. Leawood, Kan.-based EPIC Surgery Center

19. Eyecare Medical Group - Ambulatory Surgery Center

20. Orange Park, Fla.-based Fleming Island Surgery Center

21. Port Arthur, Texas-based Gulf Coast Cath Lab

22. Biloxi, Miss.-based Gulf Coast Outpatient Surgery Center

23. Huntingdon Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center

24. Jefferson Surgery Center-Cherry Hill (N.J.)

25. Laredo (Texas) Digestive Health Center

26. Garden City, N.Y.-based Long Island Center for Digestive Health

27. Saginaw, Mich.-based Mackinaw Surgery Center

28. Medfinity Health Plano (Texas) Surgery Center

29. Rockville, Md.-based Montgomery Surgery Center

30. Mooresville (Ind.) Endoscopy Center, LLC

31. Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital

32. Morton Grove, Ill.-based Orthopedic and Sports Surgery Center

33. Hilton Head Island, S.C.-based Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head

34. Philadelphia-based PGC Endoscopy Center for Excellence

35. Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center New Braunfels (Texas)

36. Physicians Surgery Center of Chattanooga (Tenn.)

37. Physicians' Surgery Center Lancaster (Pa.) General Health

38. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Piedmont Outpatient Surgery Center

39. Westerville, Ohio-based Polaris Surgery Center

40. Media, Pa.-based Riddle Surgical Center

41. Ellicott City, Md.-based Snowden River Surgery Center

42. Hollywood, Fla.-based South Broward Endoscopy Center

43. Alamogordo-based Southern New Mexico Surgery Center

44. Southwest Lincoln (Neb.) Surgery Center

45. Surgery Center at Hamilton (N.J.)

46. Surgery Center of Mount Dora (Fla.)

47. Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.)

48. SurgiCare of Ridgewood (N.J.)

49. Fort Worth-based Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance

50. Munster, Ind.-based The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery

51. Columbus, Ohio-based The Hand Center

52. Maywood, Ill.-based The Heart and Vascular Surgery Center

53. The Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group

54. Crestview Hills, Ky.-based Tri-State Gastroenterology Associates

55. Tyler (Texas) Cardiac & Endovascular Surgery Center

56. Houston, Texas-based UHCO Surgery Center

57. Troy, Mich-based UnaSource Surgery Center

58. Moorestown, N.J.-based Vantage Surgery Center

59. Waco (Texas) ASC

60. New York City-based West Side GI

61. Rochester, N.Y.-based Westfall Surgery Center

62. Wichita Falls (Texas) Endoscopy Center

