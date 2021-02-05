Here are the ASCs that won a 2020 APEX Quality Award
SPH Analytics' APEX Quality Award is given to centers that demonstrate the highest levels of excellence. More than 60 ASCs received the award for 2020.
Here are the centers in alphabetical order:
1. Abilene (Texas) Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery
2. Katy, Texas-based Advanced Cardiovascular and Surgery Center at Houston Methodist West
3. Alexandria (Va.) Heart & Vascular Surgery Center
4. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Mesa (Ariz.) Baseline Clinic
5. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Show Low (Ariz.) Clinic
6. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Show Low (Ariz.) East
7. Beaumont (Texas) ASC
8. Beaumont (Texas) Heart & Vascular Center
9. Cardiac Surgery Center of Phoenix
10. Phoenix-based CCRE-Center for Cardiovascular Research & Education
11. Westminster, Md.-based Carroll County Eye Surgery Center
12. Nashville, Tenn.-based Centennial Surgery Center
13. San Antonio-based Christus Surgery Center-Stone Oak
14. Columbia, Mo.-based CSA Surgical Center
15. Hagerstown, Md.-based Cumberland Valley Surgery Center
16. Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based Endoscopy Center of Niagara
17. Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica (Calif.)
18. Leawood, Kan.-based EPIC Surgery Center
19. Eyecare Medical Group - Ambulatory Surgery Center
20. Orange Park, Fla.-based Fleming Island Surgery Center
21. Port Arthur, Texas-based Gulf Coast Cath Lab
22. Biloxi, Miss.-based Gulf Coast Outpatient Surgery Center
23. Huntingdon Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center
24. Jefferson Surgery Center-Cherry Hill (N.J.)
25. Laredo (Texas) Digestive Health Center
26. Garden City, N.Y.-based Long Island Center for Digestive Health
27. Saginaw, Mich.-based Mackinaw Surgery Center
28. Medfinity Health Plano (Texas) Surgery Center
29. Rockville, Md.-based Montgomery Surgery Center
30. Mooresville (Ind.) Endoscopy Center, LLC
31. Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital
32. Morton Grove, Ill.-based Orthopedic and Sports Surgery Center
33. Hilton Head Island, S.C.-based Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head
34. Philadelphia-based PGC Endoscopy Center for Excellence
35. Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center New Braunfels (Texas)
36. Physicians Surgery Center of Chattanooga (Tenn.)
37. Physicians' Surgery Center Lancaster (Pa.) General Health
38. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Piedmont Outpatient Surgery Center
39. Westerville, Ohio-based Polaris Surgery Center
40. Media, Pa.-based Riddle Surgical Center
41. Ellicott City, Md.-based Snowden River Surgery Center
42. Hollywood, Fla.-based South Broward Endoscopy Center
43. Alamogordo-based Southern New Mexico Surgery Center
44. Southwest Lincoln (Neb.) Surgery Center
45. Surgery Center at Hamilton (N.J.)
46. Surgery Center of Mount Dora (Fla.)
47. Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.)
48. SurgiCare of Ridgewood (N.J.)
49. Fort Worth-based Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance
50. Munster, Ind.-based The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery
51. Columbus, Ohio-based The Hand Center
52. Maywood, Ill.-based The Heart and Vascular Surgery Center
53. The Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group
54. Crestview Hills, Ky.-based Tri-State Gastroenterology Associates
55. Tyler (Texas) Cardiac & Endovascular Surgery Center
56. Houston, Texas-based UHCO Surgery Center
57. Troy, Mich-based UnaSource Surgery Center
58. Moorestown, N.J.-based Vantage Surgery Center
59. Waco (Texas) ASC
60. New York City-based West Side GI
61. Rochester, N.Y.-based Westfall Surgery Center
62. Wichita Falls (Texas) Endoscopy Center
