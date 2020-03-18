ASCs used as screening stations for COVID-19: 3 things to know

ASCs are being used as screening stations for COVID-19 in Montana, South Carolina and Utah.

Three things to know:

1. There are nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. To curb the spread of the virus, the Great Falls Clinic has set up screening stations at two of its ASCs for patients, vendors and staff, according to KRTV. Read more here.

2. NorthPointe Ambulatory Surgical Center and Tooele Orthopedics have volunteered their facilities to help Mountain West Medical Center treat coronavirus patients. Read more here.

3. Visitors and patients to the Surgery Center of Aiken (S.C.) must undergo a screening for the virus before entering, according to the Aiken Standard. Read more here.

Has your ASC been affected by COVID-19? To share your story, please email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com

