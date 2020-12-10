With COVID-19 'raging,' Indiana reimposes elective surgery limits

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has reimposed restrictions on elective surgeries for hospitals across the state.

During a Dec. 9 press conference, Mr. Holcomb ordered hospitals to postpone or reschedule non-emergent procedures for inpatients from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3.

"This is a directive I don't take lightly," he said. "This is only procedures that can be postponed or delayed over this three-week period so we can try to clear out some beds, give some relief to our hospital personnel and network.

The state uses a color-coded map to present metrics on COVID-19 spread. A county can worsen to yellow, orange and finally, red, where there is "raging" positivity and community spread.

"When you talk about counties being red, the state of Indiana is on fire," Mr. Holcomb said. Of Indiana's 92 counties, none have had below 200 cases per 100,000 residents — for four weeks.

