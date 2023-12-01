ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Wilmington ASC partners with UNC athletics

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has partnered with the University of North Carolina Wilmington to provide care for student athletes at the university, according to a Dec. 1 report from Wilmington Biz. 

Student athletes will now have access to Wilmington Health's ASC network for same-day preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. 

Additionally, Wilmington Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine providers will collaborate with UNCW athletic trainers to provide athletes with top sports medicine care. 

Athletes will have access to all of Wilmington Health's offices and its telehealth program. 

