Why US vs UK physicians behave inappropriately

Medscape's October report "Physicians Behaving Badly: US vs UK" laid out why physicians in the United Kingdom and the U.S. believe their colleagues behave inappropriately.

Medscape surveyed nearly 2,800 physicians in the U.S. and the U.K. on how often and where physician bad behavior shows up.

Here's how physicians in the U.K. and the U.S. answered the question, "Why do some physicians behave inappropriately?"

General personal arrogance:

U.S.: 56 percent

U.K.: 41 percent

Personal issues unrelated to work:

U.S.: 52 percent

U.K.: 36 percent

Society accepting more casual behavior:

U.S.: 50 percent

U.K.: 44 percent

Job related stress:

U.S.: 46 percent

U.K.: 36 percent

No med school training on social skills:

U.S.: 27 percent

U.K.: 23 percent

More demanding patients:

U.S.: 25 percent

U.K.: 19 percent

Other:

U.S.: 12 percent

U.K.: 8 percent

No particular factors:

U.S.: 7 percent

U.K.: 18 percent