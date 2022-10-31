Why US vs UK physicians behave inappropriately

Medscape's October report "Physicians Behaving Badly: US vs UK" laid out why physicians in the United Kingdom and the U.S. believe their colleagues behave inappropriately.
Medscape surveyed nearly 2,800 physicians in the U.S. and the U.K. on how often and where physician bad behavior shows up.
Here's how physicians in the U.K. and the U.S. answered the question, "Why do some physicians behave inappropriately?"
General personal arrogance:
U.S.: 56 percent
U.K.: 41 percent
Personal issues unrelated to work:
U.S.: 52 percent
U.K.: 36 percent
Society accepting more casual behavior:
U.S.: 50 percent
U.K.: 44 percent
Job related stress:
U.S.: 46 percent
U.K.: 36 percent
No med school training on social skills:
U.S.: 27 percent
U.K.: 23 percent
More demanding patients:
U.S.: 25 percent
U.K.: 19 percent
Other:
U.S.: 12 percent
U.K.: 8 percent
No particular factors:
U.S.: 7 percent
U.K.: 18 percent