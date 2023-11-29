Why practices are switching EHRs

The top reason that physicians said their employer or practice switched electronic health record systems in 2023 was because their current EHR did not allow information sharing with other EHRs, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Electronic Health Records Report," published Nov. 29.

The top reasons practices switched EHRs in 2023:

1. Current EHR could not exchange information with other EHRs: 45%

2. A desire to merge inpatient and outpatient EHRs: 43%

3. Difficulties in clinical documentation: 42%

4. Difficulties in pulling data for quality reporting: 33%

5. Issues with practice management module: 23%

6. Lack of population health management features: 15%

7. Can't use cloud storage: 12%