Why physicians take side gigs 

More than half of physicians pursuing side gigs are looking to earn extra money, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Side Gigs Report," published Oct. 12.
Medscape surveyed 1,939 physicians across more than 29 specialties from Feb. 1 to May 10.
Here is why surveyed physicians are pursuing side gigs:
- Earn extra money: 53%
- Purely for fun: 10%
- Use/develop skills: 10%
- Build a second career for medical retirement: 4%
- Pursue a hobby or talent that may become my main career: 4%
- Pay off my student loans: 2%
- Other: 7%