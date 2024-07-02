Why it makes sense to invest in an ASC

Several health systems and physicians have moved to enter the ASC market in 2024. Amid growing competition, being fiscally savvy has become increasingly important in the outpatient space.

Becker's connected with Stephanie Tomlin, RN, administrator at Rincon Surgery Center in Tucson, Ariz., for an insider perspective on financial growth opportunities for ASCs.

Note: This response has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What are some investment opportunities in the ASC industry?

Stephanie Tomlin: Investment opportunities abound in the ASC industry. We are finding as we recover from the financial impact COVID-19 had on not only on healthcare, but also surgical services, patients are in greater need of surgical intervention and affordable healthcare.

Surgery centers are a more affordable option for patients needing outpatient procedures, and physicians who invest can help shape what service lines are offered, and what technology they find truly impactful to patient care.

A surgery center is focused on streamlined approaches, and does not have to shift its focus between outpatient and inpatient surgeries. This detailed approach allows for a continuum of care that is extremely efficient, allowing surgeons to perform more surgeries in a day than they often can in a hospital setting.

There are many models, from solely physician-owned, solely hospital-owned, and hybrid approaches, that all have benefits. As CMS is reviewing former pricing models, investing in an ASC is wise not only for a portfolio but also for our patients and communities.