Where physicians lost money in 2021, per Medscape

The share of physicians reporting no significant financial losses was as large as it's been in several years, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022," but many still reported practice issues causing financial losses.
The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
Here's how surveyed physicians said they experienced financial losses, and could choose more than one answer:
- Have not experienced any significant financial losses in the past year: 72 percent
- Practice issues, such as business problems, reimbursements changes and change in practice situations: 11 percent
- In bad investments or in the stock market: 8 percent
- Job loss: 4 percent
- In real estate losses: 3 percent
- In legal fees or a lawsuit: 3 percent
- In a divorce: 2 percent
- Other: 3 percent