Where do nurse practitioners earn the most?

Nurse practitioners earn the most at inpatient hospital settings, where they earn an average of $139,000 per year, according to a recent survey by Medscape.

The "Medscape APRN Compensation Report" for 2023, published Nov. 14, surveyed 2,804 advanced practice registered nurses between April 17 and July 10 on their compensation, practice setting and job satisfaction.

Below are the average annual salaries of nurse practitioners in three practice settings:

Hospital-inpatient care: $139,000

Hospital-based outpatient setting or clinic: $128,000

Non-hospital-based medical office/urgent care clinic: $123,000