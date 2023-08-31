What should happen when physicians behave badly in the workplace?

Forty-six percent of physicians said physicians who behave badly at work should be verbally warned, according to Medscape's "Physician Behavior Report 2023."
The report included responses from 1,671 physicians across more than 29 specialties
Here is what physicians said should happen to physicians who behave badly at work, according to Medscape:
They should be verbally warned: 46 percent
They should be spoken to by management: 42 percent
They should be reported to the head of their workplace, department or human resources: 40 percent
They should receive a disciplinary letter: 31
They should be reported to the medical board: 13 percent
They should be suspended from work: 13 percent
Nothing should happen: 6 percent
Other: 10 percent