What should happen when physicians behave badly in the workplace?

Forty-six percent of physicians said physicians who behave badly at work should be verbally warned, according to Medscape's "Physician Behavior Report 2023."

The report included responses from 1,671 physicians across more than 29 specialties

Here is what physicians said should happen to physicians who behave badly at work, according to Medscape:

They should be verbally warned: 46 percent

They should be spoken to by management: 42 percent

They should be reported to the head of their workplace, department or human resources: 40 percent

They should receive a disciplinary letter: 31

They should be reported to the medical board: 13 percent

They should be suspended from work: 13 percent

Nothing should happen: 6 percent

Other: 10 percent