What physicians in 29 specialties earn

Plastic surgeons continue to earn the highest average salaries among specialists, with orthopedic surgeons following close behind, according to Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report.
The report, published Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.
Here's what physicians in 29 specialties earned on average in 2021:
1. Plastic surgery: $526,000
2. Orthopedic surgery: $511,000
3. Cardiology: $459,000
4. Urology: $427,000
5. Otolaryngology: $417,000
6. Radiology: $413,000
7. Gastroenterology: $406,000
8. Oncology: $403,000
9. Dermatology: $394,000
10. Ophthalmology: $379,000
11. Anesthesiology: $378,000
12. General surgery: $373,000
13. Critical care physician: $366,000
14. Emergency medicine: $354,000
15. Pulmonary medicine: $333,000
16. Pathology: $316,000
17. OB/GYN: $312,000
18. Nephrology: $311,000
19. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $300,000
20. Neurology: $290,000
21. Rheumatology: $276,000
22. Psychiatry: $275,000
23: Allergy/immunology: $274,000
24. Internal medicine: $248,000
25. Infectious diseases: $245,000
26. Diabetes and endocrinology: $245,000
27. Public health/preventive medicine: $237,000
28. Family medicine: $236,000
29. Pediatrics: $221,000