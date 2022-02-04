What physicians in 29 specialties earn

Plastic surgeons continue to earn the highest average salaries among specialists, with orthopedic surgeons following close behind, according to Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report.

The report, published Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.

Here's what physicians in 29 specialties earned on average in 2021:

1. Plastic surgery: $526,000

2. Orthopedic surgery: $511,000

3. Cardiology: $459,000

4. Urology: $427,000

5. Otolaryngology: $417,000

6. Radiology: $413,000

7. Gastroenterology: $406,000

8. Oncology: $403,000

9. Dermatology: $394,000

10. Ophthalmology: $379,000

11. Anesthesiology: $378,000

12. General surgery: $373,000

13. Critical care physician: $366,000

14. Emergency medicine: $354,000

15. Pulmonary medicine: $333,000

16. Pathology: $316,000

17. OB/GYN: $312,000

18. Nephrology: $311,000

19. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $300,000

20. Neurology: $290,000

21. Rheumatology: $276,000

22. Psychiatry: $275,000

23: Allergy/immunology: $274,000

24. Internal medicine: $248,000

25. Infectious diseases: $245,000

26. Diabetes and endocrinology: $245,000

27. Public health/preventive medicine: $237,000

28. Family medicine: $236,000

29. Pediatrics: $221,000