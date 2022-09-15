What employed physicians like least about their job 

Lack of autonomy is what nearly half of employed physicians like the least about their jobs, according to Medscape's 2022 "Employed Physicians Report."
Medscape surveyed more than 1,350 physicians employed by healthcare organizations, hospitals, large group practices, clinics or other medical groups about their jobs.
Here is why surveyed physicians dislike being employed:
- Less autonomy: 48 percent
- More workplace rules: 34 percent
- Less income potential: 33 percent
- Mandatory performance targets: 24 percent
- Lack of job security: 7 percent
- Not as productive as I would like: 6 percent