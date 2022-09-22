Washington physician has license suspended over alleged unjustified vaccine exemption waivers

The Washington Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery has suspended the license of osteopathic physician Anna Elperin, DO, for allegedly issuing COVID-19 vaccination exemptions without medical justification, the Washington State Department of Health said Sept. 21.

Olympia, Wash.-based Dr. Elperin's license was restricted in December 2021 under the same charges. The new charges also allege she failed to comply with the required evaluation for an insulin-dependent diabetic patient as well as opioid prescribing regulations for high-risk chronic pain patients.

She cannot practice in the state until the charges are resolved.