Virginia governor appoints non-physician temporary head of health department, possibly violating state code

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has temporarily appointed R. Christopher Lindsay as head of Virginia's Department of Health following the rejection of appointee Colin Greene, MD, according to a Feb. 13 report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

While Mr. Lindsay has experience in healthcare administration, including as the current COO of Virginia's health department, he is not a licensed physician, which the state code requires of the health commissioner.

While Mr. Youngkin's administration is not referring to Mr. Lindsay as the interim commissioner, he is tasked with handling the department's day-to-day operations.

The state code reads that the state health commissioner "shall be a physician licensed to practice medicine in this Commonwealth and shall be certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine or a recognized board in a primary care especially as approved by the American Board of Medical Specialties."

The next nominee will need to be a licensed physician. Virginia Senate Democrats voted against Mr. Youngkin's previous appointee, Dr. Greene, due to comments he made downplaying the role of racism in healthcare, according to the report.