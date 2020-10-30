Vermont surgery center unscathed by health system cyberattack

Colchester, Vt.-based Green Mountain Surgery Center avoided IT outages associated with a cyberattack that targeted University of Vermont Health Network, the Burlington Free Press reported Oct. 29.

South Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network suffered the attack Oct. 29 that interrupted IT systems at six hospitals in its network and affected affiliated practices.

The health system rescheduled elective surgeries at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington Oct. 29, with the hopes to perform them Oct. 30.

The health system continued to accept COVID-19 screening tests through the outage.

Amy Cooper, Green Mountain Surgery Center CEO, said the center does not rely on the health system's technological infrastructure.

