Vermont's only multispecialty surgery center plans to reopen in mid-May

Colchester, Vt.-based Green Mountain Surgery Center will open May 18 if the state's ban on elective surgeries is lifted before then, the Burlington Free Press reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center closed March 16, three days ahead of the ban.

2. The center furloughed most of its staff in early April, keeping a few managers employed at half their normal pay.

3. The center also received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping the center weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. If the center does open May 18, center co-owner Amy Cooper said she does not expect patient volume to immediately return. While surgery centers are a low-risk environment for COVID-19 transmission because of infection control practices, she believes patients will be reluctant to undergo procedures.

