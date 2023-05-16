USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA Health: 10 key comparisons to know in 2023

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and SCA Health are the largest ASC chains in the U.S.
Here's how the companies stack up across 10 areas:
1. Number of ASCs
- USPI: 475+ surgical facilities
- SCA Health: 320+ surgical facilities
- AmSurg: 250+ surgical facilities
2. Affiliated physicians
- USPI: 11,000+
- SCA: 9,200
- AmSurg: 2,000+
3. Number of states with centers
- USPI: 35
- SCA: 35
- AmSurg: 35
4. First-quarter 2022 revenue
- USPI: $905 million
- SCA: N/A
- AmSurg: N/A
5. Leaders
- USPI: Brett Brodnax is CEO and president of USPI. Since joining the organization in 1999, he has additionally served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Prior to USPI, he was an assistant vice president for Dallas-based Baylor Health Care System.
- SCA: Jason Strauss is the CEO of SCA, previously serving as president. He has been with the organization for over 15 years. Prior to SCA Health, he was director of revenue reporting at Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth for the inpatient, outpatient and surgery divisions.
- AmSurg: Jeff Snodgrass is president of AmSurg. He joined the organization in 2020. Prior to AmSurg, he served as president and CEO of Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners in Houston.
6. Number of employees
- USPI: 20,000+
- SCA: 11,300+
- AmSurg: 1,001-5,000
7. Headquarters
- USPI: Dallas
- SCA: Deerfield, Ill.
- AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.
8. Year founded
- USPI: 1998
- SCA: 1982
- AmSurg: 1992
9. Core business
- USPI: USPI invests primarily in orthopedics and other specialties ranging from ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It partners with physicians and health systems.
- SCA: SCA partners with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. It has a focus on orthopedics and spine.
- AmSurg: AmSurg specializes in gastroenterology and ophthalmology at its ASCs across the nation.
10. Notable news in 2023
- USPI: Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, the parent company of United Surgical Partners International, will pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions.
- SCA: SCA Health's former CEO, Caitlin Zulla, was promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region.
- AmSurg: Following plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Envision Healthcare reached a restructuring agreement with its stakeholders. Under the agreement, AmSurg and Envision Physician Services will be separately owned by their lenders. AmSurg will buy ASCs held by Envision for $300 million plus a waiver of loans.