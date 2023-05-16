USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA Health: 10 key comparisons to know in 2023

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and SCA Health are the largest ASC chains in the U.S.

Here's how the companies stack up across 10 areas:



1. Number of ASCs

USPI: 475+ surgical facilities

SCA Health: 320+ surgical facilities

AmSurg: 250+ surgical facilities

2. Affiliated physicians

USPI: 11,000+

SCA: 9,200

AmSurg: 2,000+

3. Number of states with centers

USPI: 35

SCA: 35

AmSurg: 35

4. First-quarter 2022 revenue

USPI: $905 million

SCA: N/A

AmSurg: N/A

5. Leaders

USPI: Brett Brodnax is CEO and president of USPI. Since joining the organization in 1999, he has additionally served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Prior to USPI, he was an assistant vice president for Dallas-based Baylor Health Care System.

SCA: Jason Strauss is the CEO of SCA, previously serving as president. He has been with the organization for over 15 years. Prior to SCA Health, he was director of revenue reporting at Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth for the inpatient, outpatient and surgery divisions.

AmSurg: Jeff Snodgrass is president of AmSurg. He joined the organization in 2020. Prior to AmSurg, he served as president and CEO of Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners in Houston.

6. Number of employees

USPI: 20,000+

SCA: 11,300+

AmSurg: 1,001-5,000

7. Headquarters

USPI: Dallas

SCA: Deerfield, Ill.

AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.

8. Year founded

USPI: 1998

SCA: 1982

AmSurg: 1992

9. Core business

USPI: USPI invests primarily in orthopedics and other specialties ranging from ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It partners with physicians and health systems.

SCA: SCA partners with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. It has a focus on orthopedics and spine.

AmSurg: AmSurg specializes in gastroenterology and ophthalmology at its ASCs across the nation.

10. Notable news in 2023