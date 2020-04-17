Upstate New York hospitals seek approval for elective procedures

Hospitals in upstate New York are reducing staff members after having to put their elective surgery programs on hold, The Daily Star reports.

What you should know:

1. About 2,700 healthcare employees have been furloughed in upstate New York over the last few weeks.

2. The Upstate New York Healthcare Coalition said it will soon petition New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow upstate hospitals to begin performing elective procedures again.

3. Some upstate hospitals have also sent furloughed employees to New York City hospitals to help with COVID-19-related treatments.

More articles on surgery centers:

Tenet furloughs 10% of its workforce, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Optum CEO taking temporary leave, Q1 revenues hit $32.8B — 7 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.