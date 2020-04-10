UPMC-Bedford reduces surgical schedule

Written by Eric Oliver | April 10, 2020 | Print  |

Pittsburgh-based UPMC made a series of moves to reduce surgical caseloads across some of its locations, the Bedford Gazette reports.

UPMC-Bedford (Pa.) reduced the number of days it performs surgeries from a full caseload to twice a week.

UPMC's Altoona (Pa.) Surgery Center has closed completely. Surgeries that were being performed at the center are now being performed at UPMC-Altoona.

Note: Becker's reached out to confirm UPMC is still performing elective surgical procedures at its affiliated facilities. We'll update this story when we hear back.

More articles on surgery centers:
ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know
Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?
California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

10 Most-Read Articles