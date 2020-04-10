UPMC-Bedford reduces surgical schedule

Pittsburgh-based UPMC made a series of moves to reduce surgical caseloads across some of its locations, the Bedford Gazette reports.

UPMC-Bedford (Pa.) reduced the number of days it performs surgeries from a full caseload to twice a week.

UPMC's Altoona (Pa.) Surgery Center has closed completely. Surgeries that were being performed at the center are now being performed at UPMC-Altoona.

Note: Becker's reached out to confirm UPMC is still performing elective surgical procedures at its affiliated facilities. We'll update this story when we hear back.

