UnitedHealthcare CEO shot and killed: 7 notes

UnitedHealthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot on the morning of Dec. 4 while exiting a hotel in New York City, according to the New York Police Department.

The attack was categorized by the department as "brazen and targeted."

Here are seven notes on the fatal shooting:

1. A masked gunman, who had been lying in wait for several minutes, approached Mr. Thompson at 6:46 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown and shot him at least once in the back and once in the right leg. The suspect fled on foot before escaping on an e-bike and was last seen in Central Park.

2. Mr. Thompson was rushed to Mount Sinai West in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The NYPD is actively searching for the suspect and has launched an ongoing investigation.

3. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the attack. A motive is currently unknown.

4. "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," the company said in a public statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

5. Mr. Thompson has served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021. He first joined the health group in 2004 and has held various leadership roles throughout the organization.

6. In the last year, UHC has released several new policies regarding the ASC-payer landscape, including the rollout of a gold-card program.

7. The payer also recently relaxed several prior authorization requirements, committing to cut prior authorization by 20% for all care sites.

This is a developing story.