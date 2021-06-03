Twin Cities' iHealth adds 2 more physician-owned practices

The Infinite Health Collaborative, a group of physician-owned practices in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, has added two more specialty practices.

Adefris & Toppin Women's Specialists in Woodbury, Minn., and Endocrinology Clinic of Minneapolis are the most recent additions to iHealth, which now features 17 practices and more than 180 physicians.

IHealth launched in 2019 with the goal of adding more like-minded physicians who aim to empower patients to be active participants in their care.

"Being an independent practice is incredibly important so we can work closely with our patients in the way they have been accustomed to," Wanda Adefri, MD, owner of Adefris & Toppin Women's Specialists, said in a June 1 news release. "We are positioning ourselves with iHealth to continue offering excellent care while maintaining our autonomy."

Endocrinology Clinic of Minneapolis' Rebecca Mattison, MD, said iHealth will provide stability "without sacrificing our independence and ability to adapt to new challenges."