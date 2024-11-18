TriHealth Physician Partners suffers data breach

Cincinnati-based TriHealth Physician Partners filed a notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts Nov. 6, according to a Nov. 18 report by JD Supra.

According to the report, TriHealth learned that one of its vendors suffered a data security incident on Oct. 23. The incident resulted in an unauthorized party being able to access older documents related to "For Women," a formerly independent OB-GYN group that TriHealth acquired in 2020.

The unauthorized party did not access TriHealth's computer or records created since the acquisition of the group, but an investigation discovered the hackers did access confidential patient information. Breached information may include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, claims information and medical information.