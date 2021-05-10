Tower Health's medical group to lose physicians in shakeup

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health revealed May 10 some of its physicians will leave when it restructures its medical group, according to a report from the local Daily Times.

Five details:

1. Tower Health Medical Group includes 134 practices, some of which will close or consolidate under the restructuring plan. The health system has not disclosed which practices will be affected.

2. The changes will affect 95 of its 876 physicians and advanced practice providers as well as 100 support staff members.

3. Some of the physicians and providers will end their employment contracts with Tower Health to enter private practice or contract with other organizations.

4. For the remaining physicians and providers, Tower will make incentive payments at 60 percent of eligible dollars, as it did in 2020.

5. In an email to employees, Tower Health CEO P. Sue Perrotty said she expects the move to improve the health system's finances by $70 million by the end of the second quarter.

