Top-ranked Illinois ASCs, per Newsweek

SCA Health's Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery in Mokena, Ill. was named the best ASC in the state by Newsweek.

Newsweek's "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023" list named the 510 best ASCs nationwide based on recommendations from medical professionals and performance analysis conducted from August to September.

Here are the 10 best ASCs in Illinois, per Newsweek:

SCA Health's Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)

Rush SurgiCenter (Chicago)

Elmhurst Outpatient Surgery Center

Hinsdale Surgical Center

Springfield Clinic Surgery Center

SCA Health's Golf Surgical Center (Des Plaines)

Northwest Community Healthcare's Day Surgery Center (Arlington Heights)

SCA Health's Tinley Woods Surgery Center (Tinley Park)

USPI's North Shore Surgical Center (Lincolnwood)