Top ASCs in the Northeast recognized by Newsweek

Here are the top three ASCs in Northeast states named in Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."

Connecticut

No ASCs in Connecticut were named.

Maine

No ASCs in Maine were named.

Massachusetts

No ASCs in Massachusetts were named.

New Hampshire

No ASCs in New Hampshire were named.

New Jersey

Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville) RWJBarnabas Health-Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson (New Brunswick) United Surgical Partners International-Hackensack Endoscopy Center

New York

Gramercy Surgery Center-New York Gramercy Surgery Center-Queens (New York City) Mount Sinai-East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

Pennsylvania

Wills Surgery Center of Northeast (Philadelphia) Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown) Twin Rivers Endoscopy Center (Easton)

Rhode Island

No ASCs in Rhode Island were named.

Vermont

No ASCs in Vermont were named.

