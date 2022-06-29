Top 10 issues physicians faced in 2021

Dealing with paperwork and ensuring their practices were in line with quality metrics was cited as the top issue physicians faced in 2021, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 18.

The survey collected data from Medical Economics' physician audience during the first quarter of 2022 on salaries, productivity, malpractice rates, the state of the profession and other topics.

Here are the top issues physicians faced in 2021:

1. Burden of paperwork/quality metrics

2. Burnout/work-life balance

3. Third-party interference

4. Inadequate reimbursement

5. Electronic health record systems

6. Lack of staffing

7. Lack of trust in healthcare institutions and medical knowledge

8. Recruiting young physicians

9. Malpractice/tort reform

10. Supply shortages