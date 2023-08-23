These 6 Chicago hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Six hospitals in Chicago have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024.

The top hospitals in Chicago in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital

18. Cancer

7. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

5. Diabetes and endocrinology

32. Ear, nose and throat

9. Gastroenterology

9. Geriatrics

10. Neurology and neurosurgery

17. Obstetrics and gynecology

19. Orthopedics

18. Pulmonology and lung surgery

11. Urology

Rush University Medical Center

30. Cancer

15. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

38. Diabetes and endocrinology

22. Ear, nose and throat

23. Gastroenterology

12. Geriatrics

14. Neurology and neurosurgery

33. Obstetrics and gynecology

8. Orthopedics

20. Pulmonology and lung surgery

22. Urology

University of Chicago Medical Center

16. Cancer

38. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

23. Diabetes and endocrinology

32. Ear, nose and throat

22. Gastroenterology

43. Geriatrics

47. Neurology and neurosurgery

28. Obstetrics and gynecology

30. Pulmonology and lung surgery

49. Urology

NorthShore University Health System-Metro Chicago

13. Diabetes and endocrinology

48. Gastroenterology

42. Neurology and neurosurgery

40. Orthopedics

Advocate Christ Medical Center

30. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

33. Obstetrics and gynecology

39. Pulmonology and lung surgery

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

41. Gastroenterology

49. Orthopedics