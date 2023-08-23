These 6 Chicago hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Six hospitals in Chicago have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024.
The top hospitals in Chicago in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:
Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital
18. Cancer
7. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
5. Diabetes and endocrinology
32. Ear, nose and throat
9. Gastroenterology
9. Geriatrics
10. Neurology and neurosurgery
17. Obstetrics and gynecology
19. Orthopedics
18. Pulmonology and lung surgery
11. Urology
Rush University Medical Center
30. Cancer
15. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
38. Diabetes and endocrinology
22. Ear, nose and throat
23. Gastroenterology
12. Geriatrics
14. Neurology and neurosurgery
33. Obstetrics and gynecology
8. Orthopedics
20. Pulmonology and lung surgery
22. Urology
University of Chicago Medical Center
16. Cancer
38. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
23. Diabetes and endocrinology
32. Ear, nose and throat
22. Gastroenterology
43. Geriatrics
47. Neurology and neurosurgery
28. Obstetrics and gynecology
30. Pulmonology and lung surgery
49. Urology
NorthShore University Health System-Metro Chicago
13. Diabetes and endocrinology
48. Gastroenterology
42. Neurology and neurosurgery
40. Orthopedics
Advocate Christ Medical Center
30. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
33. Obstetrics and gynecology
39. Pulmonology and lung surgery
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
41. Gastroenterology
49. Orthopedics