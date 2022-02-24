These 4 physicians have a $35.8 billion combined net worth

Physician-founders of biotech companies and a large hospital chain rank among the most prosperous billionaires in the U.S.

The following four physicians have a combined net worth of $35.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes:

1. Thomas Frist, MD. Co-founder of HCA Healthcare, a Nashville, Tenn.-based hospital chain: $21.6 billion

2. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD. Inventor of cancer drug Abraxane: $9.82 billion

3. Phillip Frost, MD. Investor and founder of diagnostics company Opko Health: $2.1 billion

4. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD. Co-founder and CEO of Regeneron: $2.3 billion