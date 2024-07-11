The trends shaping the ASC landscape

ASCs are a unique care setting that are affected by trends such as consolidation, market shifts and other industry-wide changes differently than their hospital counterparts.

From consolidation and market shifts to technological advancements and regulatory changes, these trends are reshaping the landscape of ASCs, driving new opportunities and challenges in outpatient care.

Becker's connected with two ASC administrators to find out what healthcare trends are shifting the ASC market.

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What are the biggest healthcare trends affecting ASCs right now?

Bob Beerman, RN. Administrator at City Place Surgery Center (Creve Coeur, Mo.). I believe one of the biggest healthcare trends affecting the ASC industry is the employment of surgeons in hospitals. This has affected our center in a negative way over the last 2+ years. We have lost at least six physician owners because of this. Our volume has dropped about 25%. We now have a hospital as the majority owner and the physician owners are now the minority owners.

Benita Tapia, RN. Administrator and Director of Nursing at 90210 Surgery Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.). The ASC sector has experienced significant growth and expansion, with several key trends driving this change:

1. Migration of cases from hospitals.There is a notable shift of higher acuity cases, such as joint replacements, spine surgeries, and certain cardiovascular procedures, from hospitals to ASCs. This trend is largely due to advancements in surgical techniques and anesthesia, enabling complex procedures to be performed safely in an outpatient setting. Further, patients classified as American Society of Anesthesiologists appropriate for outpatient procedures tend to have better outcomes when recovering at home. This suitability makes ASCs an attractive option for these patients.

2. Quality and outcomes. With the increase in higher acuity cases, demonstrating quality outcomes and patient safety in ASCs is becoming crucial. High-quality care and positive outcomes are essential for maintaining trust and attracting more patients. ASCs are increasingly focusing on tracking and reporting outcomes to highlight their success in managing complex cases safely. This data is vital for both regulatory compliance and marketing purposes.

3. Insurance and cost.Insurance carriers are actively encouraging the use of ASCs due to their cost-effectiveness. Procedures performed in ASCs generally cost less than those done in hospitals, benefiting both patients and insurers through reduced out-of-pocket expenses and overall healthcare costs. The lower cost structure of ASCs makes them an attractive option for elective surgeries, particularly for insurers looking to minimize expenditures without compromising on quality.

4. Patient experience and convenience. ASCs often offer a more convenient and less stressful environment compared to hospitals, contributing to higher patient satisfaction. Factors such as shorter wait times, ease of scheduling, and personalized care enhance the patient experience. Beyond that, patients recovering at home after outpatient procedures tend to report better outcomes, quicker recoveries, and a higher quality of life post-surgery. This trend aligns with the overall shift towards patient-centered care.

5. Regulatory and technological advancements.Evolving regulations are supporting the growth of ASCs by allowing more complex procedures to be performed in these settings. This includes changes in CMS rules and state regulations. Advancements in medical technology, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques and improved anesthesia, are enabling more complex procedures to be safely performed in ASCs.

6. Market expansion. There is a growing investment in ASCs from private equity firms, healthcare systems, and physician groups. This investment is fueling expansion and the establishment of new facilities.ASCs are forming strategic partnerships with hospitals and healthcare systems to enhance service offerings and improve patient care coordination.







