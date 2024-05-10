The top 25 spots for physicians to retire in 2024

The 25 best places for physicians to retire in 2024 span 19 states nationwide, according to an annual ranking from Forbes published May 10.

Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on several factors, including housing costs and taxes, healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change to determine the best places for Americans to retire in 2024. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 25 spots for retirees in alphabetical order:

Athens, Ga.

Augusta, Ga.

Bethlehem, Pa.

Charlotte, N.C.

Columbia, Mo.

Dorado, Puerto Rico

Fargo, N.D.

Greenville, S.C.

Iowa City, Iowa

Las Cruces, N.M.

Lawrence, Ks.

Lexington, Ky.

Lincoln, Neb.

New Braunfels, Texas

Pensacola, Fla.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsfield, Mass.

Roanoke, Va.

Rochester, Minn.

Savannah, Ga.

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Spokane, Wash.

Tucson, Ariz.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Yuma, Ariz.