The states with the most physicians, PAs per capita

Pennsylvania has the most physicians per capita, while New York has the most physician assistants per capita, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pennsylvania has 167.55 physicians for every 100,000 residents and New York has 85.73 PAs for every 100,000 residents.

Data on the number of physicians and PAs in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

Here are the top five states with the most physicians and PAs per capita across each profession:

Physicians

1. Pennsylvania: 167.55 physicians per 100,000 residents

2. Ohio: 159.24 physicians per 100,000 residents

3. Kansas: 158.95 physicians per 100,000 residents

4. Hawaii: 154.45 physicians per 100,000 residents

5. Illinois: 141.09 physicians per 100,000 residents

Physician assistants

1. New York: 85.73 PAs per 100,000 residents

2. Connecticut: 81.36 PAs per 100,000 residents

3. North Carolina: 74.53 PAs per 100,000 residents

4. Alaska: 69.53 PAs per 100,000 residents

5. New Hampshire: 66.9 PAs per 100,000 residents